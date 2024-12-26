Arab League condemns Iran over Syrian unrest after Al-Assad's ouster

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Arab League issued a strong message to Iran, warning against stirring unrest in Syria and condemning recent Iranian statements that undermine civil peace following the ousting of their [Iran] ally, Bashar Al-Assad.

Al-Assad's regime fell on December 8, as opposition factions seized city after city, culminating in Damascus. Al-Assad fled to Russia, Iran's main ally in the region. With his fall, Iran lost a key regional partner, significantly weakening Hezbollah, its ally in Lebanon, after a year of conflict with Israel.

The Arab League's General Secretariat emphasized the "need for all parties to respect Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability, disarm all factions, and reject destabilizing foreign interventions."

On Thursday, new Syrian authorities began operations in Al-Assad's stronghold after bloody clashes between their fighters and remnants of the previous regime.

"The Arab League General Secretariat is following with concern the events unfolding in several Syrian cities and regions aimed at igniting unrest in the country," stated the League.

"In this context, we reject the recent Iranian statements aimed at fueling discord among the Syrian people," the League added, reiterating the Aqaba Statement's call for "supporting the Syrian people, providing all necessary assistance during this critical phase, and respecting their will and choices."

On Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei predicted the emergence of "a group of strong, honorable people" in Syria, noting that "Syrian youth have nothing to lose."

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei criticized unspecified media reports on Thursday about "Iran's interference in Syria's internal affairs," calling them "baseless."

Baghaei stated that Iran remains committed to "supporting Syria's territorial integrity, national unity, and the establishment of an inclusive political system."

Syria's new leaders have criticized Iran for its role over the years. On Tuesday, Syria's new Foreign Minister stated on X, "Iran must respect the Syrian people's will and the sovereignty and integrity of their country."

"We warn them against spreading chaos in Syria and hold them accountable for the consequences of their recent statements," he added.