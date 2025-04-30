Anything could happen: Pakistan’s Kashmir appeals for international intervention

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the head of Pakistan-administered Kashmir urged international mediation, warning of a potential humanitarian crisis amid escalating tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

“There is a lot of activity going on and anything could happen, so we have to prepare for it. These few days are very important,” Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry told Reuters, citing increased troop movements, drone activity, and heightened alerts along the Line of Control (LoC).

Chaudhry called on Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to mediate, while also appealing to global powers like the United States and the United Kingdom. “We expect some mediation at this time from some friendly countries. Otherwise, India would do anything this time,” he warned.

His remarks follow Pakistan's assertion that it possesses “credible intelligence” of a potential Indian military strike. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said, on Tuesday, that strategic decisions had been made and troops were reinforced along the LoC.

Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar also cautioned, on X, that India could launch an attack within 24 to 36 hours based on “baseless and concocted allegations.” “Any such military adventurism by India would be responded to assuredly and decisively,” he wrote.

The Indian Air Force did not comment, but an Indian military official reported that Rafale fighter jets were conducting routine drills near the border.

Earlier today, India’s ANI news agency reported that Pakistan’s military violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire along the international border in Jammu district.

The latest flare-up follows a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, fuelling renewed tension between India and Pakistan.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries have further deteriorated. Authorities on both sides have cancelled visas and suspended operations at the Wagah border crossing. Indian officials have accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border militancy, a charge Pakistan denies. No formal mediation efforts are currently underway, though concern over the stability of the region continues to rise.

Communities near the Line of Control remain anxious, with many residents recalling the intense conflicts of the 1990s and 2000s that caused significant damage to border villages. The fragile peace established by the 2003 ceasefire agreement, reaffirmed in 2021, now faces a serious threat.