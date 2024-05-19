Amid President Raisi's uncertain fate: focus on Mohammad Mokhber

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a helicopter carrying President Raisi made a "hard landing" near Jolfa, close to the border with Azerbaijan, where he had been on a visit to inaugurate a dam alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

With the fate of Raisi still uncertain, attention is turning not only in Iran but also in the region and the world toward Mohammad Mokhber, the First Vice President of Iran, who is expected to succeed him according to the country's Constitution.

According to Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution. This article states that in the event of the President's death, the First Vice President temporarily assumes the presidency.

The Iranian Constitution also stipulates that "in the event of the President's death, dismissal, resignation, absence, or illness for more than two months, or if the presidential term ends without a new president being elected due to certain obstacles, the First Vice President assumes the duties of the President and enjoys his powers with the approval of the leadership."

The Constitution requires a committee consisting of the Speaker of the Parliament, the Chief Justice, and the First Vice President to prepare for the election of a new president within a maximum of 50 days.

Notably, in 1989, an amended constitution gave the Supreme Leader, currently Sayyed Ali Khamenei, further power to decide.

Following the incident involving Ebrahim Raisi and other officials, attention has turned to the prominent politician and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

Mokhber, born on September 1, 1955, in the Dezful region of Khuzestan Province, Iran, has a diverse and impactful career trajectory that spans various sectors.

He previously headed the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) and holds high academic degrees.

Mohammad Mokhber was appointed to his current position on August 8, 2021, after President Raisi chose him as his deputy. Before that, he served as the head of EIKO from July 15, 2007, to August 8, 2021.

He has also held positions as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Khuzestan Telecommunications Company, Managing Director of Dezful Telecommunications Company, Deputy Minister of Trade and Transport for the Foundation of the Deprived, and Deputy Governor of Khuzestan.

The leading candidate for the presidency holds two doctoral degrees, one in International Law and the other in Management. He also has a Master's degree in Management focusing on systems.