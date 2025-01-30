Al-Sharaa promises transition to peace, sets political steps to come

Shafaq News/ Syria’s newly appointed president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, declared that his country "extends a hand of peace to everyone," emphasizing that "the political process requires the participation of all, without exclusion."

In his first address since his inauguration, Al-Sharaa affirmed that "Syria has been liberated from a criminal regime" and addressed the Syrian people, stating, "I speak to you today as the president of Syria during this decisive period."

Al-Sharaa noted that the constitutional declaration would serve as the legal reference during the transitional phase, revealing that he took on the country’s leadership after extensive consultations with legal experts to "ensure the proper course of the political process."

He also announced that in the coming days, the formation of a "preparatory committee for the National Dialogue Conference" would be disclosed, along with a committee tasked with selecting a small legislative council to fill the legislative power vacuum.

Furthermore, Al-Sharaa promised to form an inclusive transitional government "representing the diversity of Syria, including its men, women, and youth," and vowed to work towards establishing Syria’s new institutions, ultimately leading to free and fair elections.

The Syrian president expressed his commitment to achieve territorial unity and national reconciliation, emphasizing that "pursuing criminals is a top priority in this phase."

He also underscored the importance of building a strong economy free from corruption or bribery and reiterated his pledge to restore "the lost Syria," affirming that "building the nation is our collective responsibility, and we will create the Syria of the future."

Recently, the new Syrian administration announced the appointment of Al-Sharaa as president for the transitional period, the abolition of the 2012 constitution, the cessation of all exceptional laws, and the dissolution of the military and security institutions under Bashar Al-Assad's regime.