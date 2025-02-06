After Washington Deadly Crash: Two planes collide on runway at US airport

Shafaq News/ A Japan Airlines plane struck the tail of a parked Delta Airlines aircraft while landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident follows a crash a week earlier involving a passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, killing 67.

Airport authorities responded to the accident and worked to evacuate passengers from the plane, the airport authorities wrote on X. “All passengers from Japan Airlines flight 68 and Delta Air Lines flight 1921 were deplaned… Response crews were working to move the aircraft off the ramp taxiway.”

Delta Airlines spokesperson Samantha Moore-Facto said in an email that the Boeing 737 was waiting for de-icing when the wingtip of another plane made contact with its tail. There were reportedly 142 passengers aboard Delta flight 1921, heading to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, who were transferred to another plane.

No reports of injuries to the crew or passengers have been received.