ASEAN Summit 2025: Trump pushes new trade deals in Malaysia

Shafaq News – Kuala Lumpur

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump revealed that Washington will finalize trade agreements with Cambodia and Malaysia, along with a critical-minerals partnership with Thailand, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on China.

Trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated since early 2025, after the US widened its export blacklist on Chinese firms and China responded with rare earth export curbs.

Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Trump said the agreements aim to expand market access, cut tariffs, and guarantee supplies of rare earths vital for American manufacturing and defense industries.

Critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, and rare earths are crucial for electric vehicles, batteries, and defense systems. China currently processes about 70 percent of the world’s rare earths, giving it significant leverage over global supply chains.

The visit is Trump’s first major trip to the region since returning to office and precedes his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea next week.