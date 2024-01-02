A series of car bomb explosions rocks Israel

Shafaq News/ A vehicle exploded in the coastal city of Netanya on Tuesday morning, injuring a 25-year-old man, apparently the driver, in what appeared to be the third criminal assassination attempt in the city in one week.

The vehicle, a Shufersal grocery delivery truck, burst into flames shortly after 8 a.m. on Tom Lantos Boulevard. Medics and police arrived within minutes, finding the victim fully conscious but seriously injured.

A bomb disposal squad discovered firearms in the burning truck and police are investigating the explosion as an assassination attempt.

It was the second suspected assassination attempt in Netanya in as many days. On Monday, reports said 41-year-old Hevron Elal, an associate of the Abutbul crime gang, was lightly injured in a car explosion on Herzl Street in the city.

On December 26, a man was killed in the same city, also in a car bomb. Police discovered his body in the burning vehicle, and later identified him as Daniel Kenaw Haily, 34, a known senior crime figure. Haily appeared to have been murdered by an adversary in the criminal underworld.

Netanya, a beach town with some 200,000 residents, has long been known as a hub of criminal activity, with a flourishing market for illegal firearms and narcotics.

A year-end report released Sunday by the Abraham Initiatives, a coexistence think tank, reported "unprecedentedly high number of homicides" in the Arab community in 2023, over twice as many as the previous year. The report said it was mainly due to increased gang violence.