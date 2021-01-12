A massive blast in China’ Nanjing

Shafaq News/A massive blast took place today Tuesday in a rubber plant in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, when styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) equipment exploded at 1706.

The Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Rubber Company incident caused no causalities so far; the local fire station dispatched fire engines to extinguish the blaze

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company Limited (former name Yangzi Petrochemical Co., Ltd.) is a wholly-owned subsidiary under China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

It is mainly engaged in refining crude oil, producing and marketing hydrocarbon derivatives. At present, the Company operates more than 60 sets of large-scale petrochemical units, including 9 million t/a crude oil processing.