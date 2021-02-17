Report
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Yasuj and Sisakht cities in Iran
Category: World
Date: 2021-02-17T19:32:54+0000
Shafaq News / A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Yasuj and Sisakht cities in Iran.
The Seismological Center of the Geophysical Institution at the University of Tehran said in a report that the earthquake occurred at 22:05:34 local time Wednesday (18:35:34 GMT).
Sisakht city is the center of the Dana district and is inhabited by a Kurdish majority.
