A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Yasuj and Sisakht cities in Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-17T19:32:54+0000

Shafaq News / A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Yasuj and Sisakht cities in Iran. The Seismological Center of the Geophysical Institution at the University of Tehran said in a report that the earthquake occurred at 22:05:34 local time Wednesday (18:35:34 GMT). Sisakht city is the center of the Dana district and is inhabited by a Kurdish majority.

