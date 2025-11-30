500M+ people could starve by 2030

Shafaq News – Moscow

An estimated 512 million people may face hunger by 2030, Oleg Kobiakov, director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) office, warned on Sunday.

Speaking to Ria Novosity, Kobiakov pointed out that 60% of those affected would live in Africa, urging stronger international cooperation and increased investment in agriculture and food supply chain infrastructure.

“The international community remains powerless to confront famine,” he added, citing armed conflicts, natural disasters, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as key drivers behind rising food prices.

He also pointed to Palestine (Gaza Strip), Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali as the countries of greatest concern, noting that in Gaza alone, roughly two million people face extreme food insecurity and a severe risk of starvation.

On October 3, FAO reported that global food prices eased, as drops in sugar and dairy outweighed rising meat costs. The Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in a basket of internationally traded commodities, fell to 128.8 points in September from a revised 129.7 in August.

