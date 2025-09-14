Gaza death toll mounts as Israel raids West Bank

2025-09-14T08:24:48+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

At least 23 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn, Palestinian media reported on Sunday, citing medical sources.

The Palestinian Information Center said strikes hit several areas, including Gaza City and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, claiming a nearby high-rise “contained or bordered Hamas infrastructure” and directing civilians to a designated “humanitarian zone” in the south.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed 64,803 Palestinians and wounded more than 164,264, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry also reported that seven people—including two children—died from hunger and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising famine-related deaths to 420, among them 145 children.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described Gaza as a wasteland and warned the territory is being “completely obliterated,” urging immediate political intervention and a ceasefire to protect civilians facing starvation, displacement, and constant bombardment.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces reportedly raided 21 locations overnight, arresting at least 17 Palestinians—including university students—and injuring one man during operations in Jenin, Nablus, and al-Khalil.

In Jenin, raids targeted areas near Ibn Sina Hospital, Wadi Burqin, and Kafr Rai, while in Nablus, forces stormed Beit Furik, Tell, Beita, and Odla. In al-Khalil, operations expanded to Yatta, Beit Ummar, Beit Awa, and the al-Arroub refugee camp, where troops reportedly fired live rounds at residential buildings.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands detained across the West Bank since hostilities started.

