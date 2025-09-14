Gaza death toll mounts as Israel raids West Bank

Shafaq News – Gaza / West Bank

At least 23 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn, Palestinian media reported on Sunday, citing medical sources.

The Palestinian Information Center said strikes hit several areas, including Gaza City and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

عاجل| مراسلنا: طائرات الاحتلال تدمّر برج الكوثر السكني في حي الرمال غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/UUaLlC10n7 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 14, 2025

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, claiming a nearby high-rise “contained or bordered Hamas infrastructure” and directing civilians to a designated “humanitarian zone” in the south.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى كل من لم يخل بعد من منطقة ميناء غزة وحي الرمال الجنوبي في البلوكات 727، 786، 787، 788، وبشكل خاص برج الكوثر المحدد باللون الأحمر وفي الخيام القريبة منه والواقع في شارع دمشق⭕️سيهاجم جيش الدفاع المبنى في الوقت القريب نظرًا لوجود بنى تحتية إرهابية لحماس… pic.twitter.com/AHN3vvcHZf — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 14, 2025

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed 64,803 Palestinians and wounded more than 164,264, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry also reported that seven people—including two children—died from hunger and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising famine-related deaths to 420, among them 145 children.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described Gaza as a wasteland and warned the territory is being “completely obliterated,” urging immediate political intervention and a ceasefire to protect civilians facing starvation, displacement, and constant bombardment.

“#Gaza is being completely obliterated. It's becoming a wasteland, and seems to become more and more unfit for human living.” - @UNLazzariniChildren are starving.Families are forcibly displaced.People are terrified.With the large-scale Israeli military operation happening… pic.twitter.com/hjIrlIx8NG — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 14, 2025

In the West Bank, Israeli forces reportedly raided 21 locations overnight, arresting at least 17 Palestinians—including university students—and injuring one man during operations in Jenin, Nablus, and al-Khalil.

In Jenin, raids targeted areas near Ibn Sina Hospital, Wadi Burqin, and Kafr Rai, while in Nablus, forces stormed Beit Furik, Tell, Beita, and Odla. In al-Khalil, operations expanded to Yatta, Beit Ummar, Beit Awa, and the al-Arroub refugee camp, where troops reportedly fired live rounds at residential buildings.

مصادر صحفية: قوات الاحتلال تعتقل الشاب علام عطاري بعد مداهمة منزله قرب دوار البيضاوي في مدينة جنين pic.twitter.com/kSWzBabKcX — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 14, 2025

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands detained across the West Bank since hostilities started.

