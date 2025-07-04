30 killed in Pakistani military operation

Shafaq News - Islamabad

Pakistan's military reported on Friday that 30 militants were killed during a three-day operation in North Waziristan aimed at preventing infiltration from Afghanistan.

The Pakistani army described the response as a demonstration of “exceptional vigilance and preparedness,” confirming the recovery of weapons, explosives, and ammunition.

Authorities identified the assailants as members of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated groups, and accused India’s intelligence agency, RAW, of backing them.

While Islamabad has long blamed Kabul for hosting armed factions, it has recently increased claims that New Delhi is also involved in supporting cross-border violence. Both Afghanistan and India have denied the allegations.

Tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi spiked in May, when deadly border clashes claimed 70 lives in the worst escalation in decades.