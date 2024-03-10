Joint Operations Command reports killing of 10 ISIS militants in ongoing military operations

Shafaq News / Joint Operations Command announced, on Sunday, the killing of 10 ISIS militants during the ongoing military operations in al-Anbar and Diyala.

The Command stated that, "As part of the third phase of Promise of Right operation and while tracking terrorists in the Tharthar Valley desert by the Western Mobilization Forces and Al-Qaim Mobilization Forces, a pickup truck carrying four terrorists, one of whom was wearing an explosive belt, was pursued."

The statement added that, "The executing force managed to kill them all, bringing the total number of terrorists killed in the past 24 hours to 10 terrorists."

On Saturday, in the western Iraqi governorate of al-Anbar, a unit from al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) clashed with ISIS terrorists.

According to the PMF Authority's statement, "The air force provided support and assistance to Al-Qaim Regiment of the PMF Operations Command in al-Anbar, and the West Brigade of the 57th Brigade of the PMF, which engaged in clashes with several ISIS militants inside a tunnel in the Rawa district in western al-Anbar."

In addition, the force "is currently conducting the clearance operation and succeeded in besieging ISIS inside the tunnel," according to the statement.