Israel intensifies operations in Syria

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces have expanded their operations in southern Syria, carrying out dozens of “precision raids” over the past two months.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that the missions “against terrorist infrastructure and armed cells” resulted in the arrest of suspects involved in militant activity and the seizure of weapons and combat equipment.

#صور الفرقة 210 تعمل في منطقة جنوب سوريا: عمليات دقيقة لتدمير بنى تحتية ارهابية والعثور على وسائل قتالية واعتقال مشتبه فيهم⭕️تعمل قوات اللواء 226 تحت قيادة الفرقة 210 على مدار الشهرين الأخيرين في مهام دفاعية في منطقة جنوب سوريا.⭕️في اطار مهمتهم انجزت قوات اللواء عشرات… pic.twitter.com/rBO0LCX25H — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 5, 2025

Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and expanded its control further after Al-Assad’s removal in December 2023, citing concerns over the backgrounds of the new Islamist rulers in Damascus.

Read more: Israel's expansion in Syria: A looming threat to Iraq