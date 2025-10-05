Israel intensifies operations in Syria

2025-10-05T19:40:36+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

Israeli forces have expanded their operations in southern Syria, carrying out dozens of “precision raids” over the past two months.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X that the missions “against terrorist infrastructure and armed cells” resulted in the arrest of suspects involved in militant activity and the seizure of weapons and combat equipment.

Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and expanded its control further after Al-Assad’s removal in December 2023, citing concerns over the backgrounds of the new Islamist rulers in Damascus.

