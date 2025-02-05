11 Dead: Sweden's ‘worst’ school shooting

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that 11 people had died following a mass shooting at Risbergska School, an adult education center in Örebro, in what officials have described as the "worst mass shooting in Swedish history."

The incident unfolded on Tuesday at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time when police received reports of gunfire. Responding officers exchanged fire with the suspect, who was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials believe he acted alone, but investigations remain ongoing to determine any possible connections or motivations.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror as students and staff scrambled for safety. Many barricaded themselves in classrooms, while others managed to escape. Survivors recounted hearing multiple gunshots and screams before law enforcement secured the premises.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the suspect but confirmed that he had no known links to terrorism or organized crime. While the immediate threat is over, investigators are working to rule out any potential accomplices.

Beyond the fatalities, six people sustained injuries, five of whom required emergency surgery for gunshot wounds. They remain in stable but serious condition at Örebro University Hospital. Additionally, six police officers were treated for smoke inhalation, prompting authorities to investigate whether arson played a role in the attack.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned the shooting, calling it a "heinous act" and expressing solidarity with the victims and their families. Meanwhile, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia visited the site, laying flowers in memory of those who lost their lives. International leaders, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, extended condolences, calling the attack a "terrible situation."