Shafaq News- Damascus/ London

Syria and England are seeking to restore relations after years of diplomatic estrangement, but their rapprochement remains rooted in shared interests rather than a strategic alliance, Syrian lawmaker Hossam Al-Dabbis said on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Dabbis described London's approach as cautious, noting that England does not want to leave the Syrian arena to France and Germany as the country navigates its political transition. Ties have gradually shifted from diplomatic isolation to growing engagement since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's government in December 2024.

The latest sign of that engagement came during a visit to Damascus by British Special Envoy for Syria Barrie Peach, who concluded his trip on November 19 with a meeting with People's Assembly Speaker Abdul Hamid Al-Awwak. Their discussions covered the resumption of parliamentary cooperation and the reactivation of friendship committees.

For Al-Dabbis, parliamentary contacts could help ease political and economic obstacles while giving British lawmakers a clearer picture of the concerns facing Syrians affected by the war and economic restrictions. He also called for closer cooperation on transitional justice, economic legislation, and investment.

"British expertise in energy, logistics, and infrastructure could also help Syria rebuild," he said, adding that Damascus must introduce laws and guarantees capable of attracting foreign companies.

Read more: Western firms eye energy opportunities in Syria

Economic ties have also featured in the recent diplomatic exchanges. On November 16, Peach met Syrian Minister of Industry, Trade, and Consumer Protection Basel Abdul Hannan to discuss business opportunities, vocational training programs, and ways to draw on the expertise of Syrians living abroad.

Trade figures, however, remain modest. Bilateral trade totaled 23 million pounds ($30.13M) in the 12 months through June 2026, with British exports accounting for 22 million pounds ($28.82M) and Syrian exports for one million pounds ($1.31M). The figure represented a 228.6% increase from the previous year, according to Britain's Department for Business and Trade.

Al-Dabbis also called for further steps to remove sanctions-related barriers to investment. Although Britain lifted a broad range of economic sanctions in 2025 and 2026, measures targeting specific individuals and entities remain in place.

Another possibility he raised was using frozen Syrian assets held in British banks to finance development projects. He acknowledged, however, that significant legal obstacles remain and no clear mechanism has been established.

Security is another major consideration for London as it re-engages with Damascus, particularly counterterrorism, irregular migration, and human trafficking. Al-Dabbis also pointed to minority protection, transitional justice, and accountability for crimes as central to Britain's approach.

Damascus, meanwhile, is looking for stronger political and economic support from London, including efforts to use Britain's permanent seat on the UN Security Council to rally international backing against Israeli violations of Syrian territory.

Some of these issues have already featured in high-level talks between the two governments. During his visit to London in March 2026, Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa met then-British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss countering ISIS, border security, migration, and opportunities for British companies to help restore Syria's infrastructure.

Diplomatic ties have also taken a step toward normalization. Syria reopened its embassy in London on November 13, while the British government, responding to a parliamentary question earlier this month, confirmed that it was still considering options for establishing a permanent diplomatic presence in Damascus.

Read more: Beyond Sanctions: New chapter for Syria, new opportunities for Iraq