Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The United States on Saturday advised its citizens against traveling to Iraq, citing the risk of attacks, kidnappings and other security threats as it maintained its highest-level travel advisory for the country.

In its travel notice, the US State Department cautioned that the Iraqi government could not guarantee American citizens' safety in the event of sudden violence or armed conflict. It also directed US government employees in Iraq to consult security reports and guidance before traveling to high-risk areas, including information on terrorism threats.

"Due to safety risks, U.S. government employees need special authorization to travel to Iraq," the notice stated, adding that staffing arrangements could be revised further depending on security developments.

The advisory identified anti-US armed groups, including ''Iran-aligned militias'' and ISIS, as threats to American personnel and interests, citing their encouragement of and involvement in attacks. It also pointed to improvised explosive devices, indirect fire and unmanned aerial vehicles as security risks reported across the country, including in major cities.

The State Department further asked Americans in Iraq to prepare departure plans that do not depend on US government assistance and to coordinate personal security arrangements with their employers or host organizations.

Earlier today, the US Embassy in Amman also called on Americans to exercise caution as security measures were tightened at shopping malls, foreign embassies and other locations across Jordan following the October 23 attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak Governorate. The attack killed seven people and wounded 40 others.