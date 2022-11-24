Report

Economy

Date: 2022-11-24T07:12:18+0000
Iraq is among the worst countries to visit in 2022, US Departement

Shafaq News/ The US Department of State reported that Iraq is among the worst countries in the world for tourists to visit.

The Department conducts an ongoing Travel Advisory system that tracks conditions in each of the world's countries and territories and places each one into one of four categories:

• Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

• Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

• Level 3: Reconsider Travel

• Level 4: Do Not Travel

According to the official data, the worst countries are Afghanistan, Libya, Somalia, Belarus, Mali, South Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Sudan, Central African Republic, Myanmar, Syria, Haiti, North Korea, Ukraine, Iran, Palestine, Venezuela, Iraq, and Yemen.

"Terrorist attacks are an ongoing threat in Iraq, where even peaceful demonstrations and protests can turn violent with little warning. US citizens are also at high risk for violence or kidnapping." The Department explained.

