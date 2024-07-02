DoS renews travel warnings for 19 countries, Iraq tops the list

Shafaq news/ On Tuesday, the US State Department (DoS) renewed its travel warnings for 19 countries, including six Arab nations, with Iraq topping the list.

The updated travel advisory, published on the State Department's X account, includes a reminder of the countries classified as Level 4 – the highest risk level, indicating life-threatening dangers.

The list features six Arab countries: Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia. Other nations on the Level 4 advisory include Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Haiti, Iran, Mali, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Ukraine, and Venezuela.

The travel warnings, issued in four levels, range from exercise normal precautions (Level 1) to do not travel (Level 4). This reminder coincides with the summer holiday season, a peak time for international travel.