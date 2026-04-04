US pushing ahead with war objectives, eyes a rapid outcome within weeks

Shafaq News- Washington

The US administration is pressing forward with the war objectives outlined by President Donald Trump, Republican figure and political analyst Nabil Michael said on Saturday, noting that the timeline for achieving them ranges between two and three weeks of intensive military operations.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Michael stressed that Trump is determined to bring the confrontation to a swift conclusion, despite the risk of further complications, to significantly degrade Iran’s military capabilities. He added that the recent downing of a fighter jet has triggered heightened alert within the Pentagon and intelligence agencies, with ongoing investigations examining whether Tehran has acquired advanced military technologies from international actors, particularly China.

Michael further explained that current US moves aim to establish full air dominance over the Gulf, especially in strategic areas surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island, in an effort to prevent any Iranian attempts to challenge US aircraft, whether through air defense systems or direct aerial engagement.

He also stressed that Washington’s position remains firm, with “no retreat from the war’s objectives” within the timeframe set by the White House.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.