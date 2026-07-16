US Embassy urges Americans in Iraq to stay alert

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Mission in Iraq on Thursday urged American citizens to remain on high alert following “Iran-enabled drone attacks on Erbil on July 15,” warning that further travel disruptions and airspace closures could occur with little notice.

The embassy also reiterated the US State Department's Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Iraq, citing terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the US government's limited ability to provide emergency services to American citizens in the country.

"Do not travel to Iraq for any reason," the advisory said.

Read more: Iran-aligned Iraqi faction denies role in Erbil drone strike