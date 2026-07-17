Israel launches fresh strikes in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out a series of attacks in southern Lebanon on Friday, targeting two locations with drone strikes and carrying out a controlled explosion in the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, according to local media.

An Israeli drone struck the town of Choukin in the Nabatieh district. A separate drone targeted a motorcycle on the Al-Bayyada–Naqoura road.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage, and the Israeli military had not commented on the reported attacks.

Yesterday, Israel killed two in an airstrike targeting the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon. It deployed patrols and established checkpoints and observation posts in Bint Jbeil and Tyre districts.

On July 15, the US Embassy in Beirut said Lebanon and Israel had agreed on the structure and operational guidelines for proposed pilot zones in southern Lebanon following negotiations in Rome. Under a US-brokered framework signed on June 26, Israel agreed to withdraw from designated pilot zones before the Lebanese Army deploys there as part of a phased withdrawal. Israeli forces, however, have yet to leave those areas, while military operations in Lebanon have continued.