Turkiye cautions citizens in Iraq against key airports, gatherings, protest areas

Shafaq News- Ankara/ Baghdad

Turkiye’s embassy in Baghdad on Thursday urged its citizens in Iraq to avoid “sensitive locations,” including Baghdad and Erbil international airports, citing heightened security risks linked to regional developments.

In a statement, the embassy warned that Iraq’s security environment is directly affected by tensions in the region, advising nationals to stay away from crowded areas, demonstration sites, and locations frequented by foreign nationals. It also cautioned against remaining in open areas due to possible air defense activity.

The advisory specifically highlighted Baghdad’s Green Zone and surrounding areas, where protests are often held, as well as residential districts in and around Mosul, and areas near Basra and Kirkuk. It further urged caution in military zones and near critical infrastructure, including oil fields, across the country.

The embassy noted that Iraqi airspace has been closed since February 28, 2026, while confirming that the land route between Turkiye and Iraq remains open via the Habur/Ibrahim Khalil border crossing, allowing overland return subject to local security conditions. It also advised citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq during this period.

The warning follows the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28, after which Iraq —including the Kurdistan Region— has witnessed a surge in drone and rocket attacks. Iran-aligned armed factions have claimed responsibility for several operations, describing their targets as “enemy bases.”

Read more: Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally



