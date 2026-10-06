Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi security forces, accompanied by a team from the Federal Integrity Commission, raided the municipality directorate in Nasiriyah on Tuesday and arrested three employees, a security source told Shafaq News.

The three, including a legal officer, were arrested on warrants issued under Article 341 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which covers public employees whose gross negligence or serious breach of duty causes substantial damage to public funds or interests.

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