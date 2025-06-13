Supporters of Iraqi armed factions protest against Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ Dozens of supporters of Iran-aligned armed factions in Iraq staged a protest in central Baghdad on Friday evening, denouncing Israel’s military strikes on Iranian territory and condemning the alleged use of Iraqi airspace in the operation.

A security source told Shafaq News that demonstrators gathered near the Suspension Bridge (al-Jisr al-Mu‘allaq), one of the capital’s key access points to the Green Zone, to express solidarity with Iran following the air raids that targeted military and nuclear facilities in multiple Iranian provinces.

The demonstration unfolded under tight security measures, with Law Enforcement Forces heavily deployed in and around Tahrir Square. Authorities also took precautionary steps by shutting down the Suspension Bridge to prevent escalation or unauthorized access to sensitive areas of the capital.

The protest follows a series of sharp condemnations issued by major Iran-aligned groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Al-Nujabaa, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, all of which warned of potential retaliation and accused the United States of complicity in Israel’s Operation Rising Lion that killed senior Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians.