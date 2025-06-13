Fresh Israeli strikes Hit nuclear site and radar base in Iran

Shafaq News/ A new wave of Israeli airstrikes struck multiple locations across Iran as part of Operation Rising Lion.

Tasnim News Agency reported a large explosion in the Khawarshahr area, south of Tehran. Meanwhile, Fars News Agency confirmed that two points near the Fordow nuclear facility, one of Iran’s most secure and fortified uranium enrichment centers, were also targeted in the latest attacks.

In western Iran, the Deputy Governor of Hamedan Province announced that a radar center in the city of Nahavand had been struck in an Israeli air raid. The site is believed to be part of Iran’s air surveillance and early warning network, which has been under high alert since the first wave of strikes.

Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesperson for Iran’s Red Crescent Society, stated that rescue and relief operations are ongoing in 12 provinces. According to his briefing, 95 civilians have been injured and transferred to hospitals, while 26 others were treated on-site by medical teams.

In East Azerbaijan Province, the Director of the Crisis Management Office reported that 18 people were killed and 35 injured in the latest Israeli attacks on the region.

The Israeli military confirmed that it is “continuing to target missile launch platforms and drone infrastructure inside Iran.”

The attacks follow Iran’s confirmed loss of top military commanders and nuclear experts. It has since indicated that its “real retaliation” has not yet begun, suggesting that more confrontations may lie ahead.