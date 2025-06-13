Iran denies drone attack has begun: Real retaliation coming soon
2025-06-13T16:19:00+00:00
Shafaq News/ A senior Iranian source on Friday denied that Iran had already launched drone attacks against Israel, contradicting earlier claims by the Israeli army that Tehran had dispatched more than 100 drones.
The source, cited by Nour News, said that “Contrary to what Zionist media have claimed, Tehran has not yet launched a drone attack…The real response is coming soon and will not be publicized except through official statements.”