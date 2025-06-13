Iran-backed groups hold US responsible for Israeli strikes on Iranian territory

Shafaq News/ Two prominent Iran-aligned Iraqi factions, Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, issued sharp condemnations on Friday, accusing the United States of enabling Israel’s sweeping air raids deep inside Iranian territory.

The groups warned that the continued presence of foreign forces, especially those controlling Iraq’s airspace, risks transforming the country into a battlefield.

In a statement, Kataib Hezbollah held US President Donald Trump directly responsible for what it called a “criminal and treacherous aggression” by Israel, which targeted both civilian areas and critical infrastructure across Iran. The group urged the Iraqi government to expedite the withdrawal of US forces and asserted that shielding Iraq from war requires curbing all foreign military influence—particularly airspace control.

Meanwhile, Asaib Ahl al-Haq urged “honorable resistance fighters” to remain on alert and called on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to resist US pressure.

Describing the Israeli operation as a blatant “violation of international laws and norms,” the group rejected the use of Iraqi airspace to conduct the attacks, reaffirming its unwavering support for the Iranian people and leadership.

The statements came in the wake of Israel’s Rising Lion Operation that struck military and nuclear sites across Iran, including Natanz, Fordow, and targets in Tehran, Hamedan, and East Azerbaijan province. Iranian media confirmed the deaths of multiple senior IRGC commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization confirmed that the Natanz uranium enrichment site sustained multiple strikes. While no external radiation leakage was detected, authorities reported internal contamination and launched emergency decontamination procedures.

Amid the escalating situation, Iran shut down its airspace “until further notice” and placed strategic facilities on high alert. Fighter jets were seen patrolling the skies over Mashhad, signaling increased military readiness across the country.

Local officials in Hamedan reported that a key radar station in Nahavand was hit, while in East Azerbaijan province, Iranian authorities confirmed 18 fatalities and at least 35 injuries from the strikes. Red Crescent spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi stated that rescue operations are ongoing in 12 provinces, with 95 people transferred to hospitals and 26 receiving field treatment.

As tensions continue to rise, an Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran is preparing a “painful” retaliation against Israel, marking a potential turning point in the unfolding regional confrontation.