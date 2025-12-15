Security brief in Iraq: Death sentence, fatal bridge fall, and dual suicides
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Monday, December 15, 2025.
Drug Conviction (Basra):
The Basra Criminal Court handed down a death sentence to a man after convicting him of possessing two kilograms of opium prepared for sale.
Traffic Fatality (Baghdad):
A man was killed after his vehicle plunged off a bridge in western Baghdad amid dense fog.
Suicides (Dhi Qar):
Two young men died in separate suicide cases under unclear circumstances in Dhi Qar— one by hanging and the other by gunshot.