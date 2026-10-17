Shafaq News- Baghdad

A scrap collector was shot dead on Saturday while attempting to enter a steel factory site in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News.

The victim was driving a small three-wheeled vehicle, locally known as a sattuta, to collect scrap metal when gunfire came from the direction of a nearby headquarters belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella organization of armed groups formally incorporated into Iraq's security forces.

The man was struck in the back and died from his injuries, the source added.