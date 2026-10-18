Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 169,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 168,000 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 169,000 dinars and bought it at 168,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,200 dinars and buying prices at 168,150 dinars.