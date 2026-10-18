Shafaq News- Quneitra

Israeli forces fired more than five artillery shells at the area surrounding Tal Ahmar, near Ain al-Nouriyah village in northern Quneitra province, Syrian Alikhbariya TV reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said Israeli forces advanced into rural areas of Quneitra and Daraa provinces, bulldozed agricultural land, and established a checkpoint in western Daraa that restricted residents’ movement before withdrawing.

In southern Quneitra, a tank and several military vehicles advanced west of Hanout Farm, where the forces began bulldozing olive groves.

In northern Quneitra, Israeli forces released two young men who had been detained on Saturday while working in olive groves near Taranja village during an incursion.

The forces also entered the Aqirbiyeh area between Abidin village and Jamla town in the Yarmouk Basin, in western Daraa province. They established a checkpoint that disrupted residents’ movement before withdrawing.