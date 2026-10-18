Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested three suspected international drug traffickers of foreign nationality following an armed confrontation in Iraq's territorial waters, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the operation was carried out by anti-narcotics intelligence and special investigations units in coordination with the Iraqi Navy and naval intelligence.

The suspects exchanged gunfire with security forces at sea, leaving one of them wounded.

The ministry said the suspects attempted to destroy evidence by throwing drugs overboard, but officers recovered 30 kilograms of narcotics from the water after questioning one of the suspects aboard the boat.

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