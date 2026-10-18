Shafaq News- Tikrit

A criminal court had sentenced the assistant director of the real estate registration office in Tikrit, the capital of Saladin province, and an employee at the same office to four years in prison for deliberately neglecting their official duties, Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity said on Sunday.

The violations involved processing a property transfer without the required identification documents for the sellers and buyers, failing to collect fingerprints from all sellers, and proceeding without the necessary security clearances and legally valid powers of attorney, according to the commission.

The officials also failed to record property restrictions with the real estate registration directorate in Salah al-Din Governorate, in violation of Iraq’s Real Estate Registration Law.

After examining the evidence, the court found both defendants guilty and issued its ruling under Article 330 of Iraq’s Penal Code, along with provisions governing participation in the offense of deliberately neglecting official duties.

The ruling also preserves the right of affected parties to seek compensation in civil court once the judgment becomes final.