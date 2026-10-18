Shafaq News- Baghdad

An investment company’s headquarters in Baghdad’s southeastern Zafaraniyah area was targeted in an attack involving gunfire and firebombs, leaving two Federal Police officers injured, the company’s owner told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Nadhir Hamid al-Mousawi said the incident occurred on Friday night after he noticed a sport utility vehicle following him. He drove to the company’s headquarters in the Tarjumaniyah area of Zafaraniyah, where the pursuing vehicle arrived shortly afterward.

About half an hour later, gunmen opened heavy fire at the company’s entrance and the surrounding concrete barriers, al-Mousawi recounted. They also threw firebombs, attempted to set vehicles inside the premises ablaze, and fired at surveillance cameras.

Two Federal Police officers stationed at the entrance were wounded, he added. Al-Mousawi accused extortion groups and outlaw gangs of carrying out the attack, linking it to attempts to extort the company.

He warned that such incidents could discourage companies from pursuing investment projects in Iraq, stressing that investors need a safe and stable environment to maintain operations and complete projects.

Al-Mousawi questioned how companies could operate safely when an Iraqi business could come under gunfire in the capital. His remarks came as the government, led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, encourages investment companies to enter the Iraqi market and contribute to development projects.

The company has filed a legal complaint against those responsible for the attack, al-Mousawi said, expressing concern over the withdrawal of the security force assigned to protect the premises. “The force responsible for the area had pulled out on orders from the Rusafa Police Command, leaving company personnel without protection.”

He called on the relevant security authorities to intervene, investigate the attack, hold those responsible accountable, and provide adequate protection to prevent similar incidents.

Earlier, clashes between Federal Police personnel and individuals wanted by the courts in Zafaraniyah erupted as armed suspects attempted to kidnap the owner of an investment company.