Rocket falls near school in southern Iraq

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

An unexploded rocket landed near a school in southern Iraq’s Dhi Qar province on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The projectile, about one meter long, fell in the al-Islah district, east of the province. Explosive ordnance disposal teams arrived at the site to assess and safely handle the rocket.

The source described the projectile as likely having fallen from a US aircraft. The extent of any damage or casualties remains unknown, and no party has claimed responsibility.

The incident comes as the confrontation involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other enters its seventh day, amid repeated reports of unidentified objects or missile debris falling in several areas across Iraq.