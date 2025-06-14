Renewed protests erupt in Baghdad over Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ Fresh demonstrations have erupted in the Iraqi capital as supporters of pro-Iranian armed factions denounce Israel’s Rising Lion military operation targeting Iranian territory.

According to a security source, the protests broke out near the Suspension Bridge in central Baghdad, with demonstrators condemning the Israeli airstrikes on Iran and expressing anger over the alleged use of Iraqi airspace during the operation.

The protests follow yesterday’s rally, in which dozens of supporters of Iraqi armed factions gathered in central Baghdad to denounce Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities and military infrastructure.

Factions such as Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Harakat al-Nujaba have previously accused the United States of enabling the Israeli campaign by allowing Israeli aircraft to pass through Iraqi skies. Several of these groups have called on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to take a firmer stance on protecting Iraqi sovereignty and to expel US forces from the country.