Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Rafidain Bank employee was arrested at one of the Iraqi state lender’s Baghdad branches over suspected corruption and waste of public funds, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Security forces raided the branch in coordination with the Federal Integrity Commission after receiving information about suspected corruption. No details were provided on the violations, the amount involved, or the branch where the arrest took place.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi

In July, authorities also detained Rafidain bank officials in Al-Diwaniyah over an alleged 1.6 billion dinar ($1.22M) fraud involving the replacement of 50,000-dinar banknotes with 1,000-dinar notes. Official documents obtained by Shafaq News pointed to more than 14 billion dinars in losses linked to alleged financial and administrative violations involving the bank’s employees, including missing loan-installment payments and irregularities in car loans.

Read more: Rafidain Bank faces renewed corruption files over $1.6M losses