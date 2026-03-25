Police officer killed, two wounded in bomb blast outside PMF official’s home in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A police officer was killed, and two others were wounded on Wednesday when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated outside the home of a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) official in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk.

A security source told Shafaq News that the blast occurred in the morning after an explosive device hidden inside a garbage container went off in front of the residence, killing the officer instantly and wounding another policeman, along with a municipal sanitation worker who was nearby at the time.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack.