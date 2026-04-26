PSM’s armed wing expels 11 following Baghdad brawl

PSM’s armed wing expels 11 following Baghdad brawl
2026-04-26T22:08:28+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saraya al-Salam, the military wing of Iraq’s Shiite National Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr, on Sunday disavowed 11 individuals after a video surfaced online showing a scuffle inside a Baghdad government building.

Four of the repudiated members are sons of Ismail Hafez al-Lami, known as “Abu Darra,” a former PSM figure. The group underscored that the move was taken to preserve its reputation, calling on Iraqi security forces to take legal action against anyone involved.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

PSM’s armed wing expels 11 following Baghdad brawl

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