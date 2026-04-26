PSM’s armed wing expels 11 following Baghdad brawl

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Saraya al-Salam, the military wing of Iraq’s Shiite National Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr, on Sunday disavowed 11 individuals after a video surfaced online showing a scuffle inside a Baghdad government building.

Four of the repudiated members are sons of Ismail Hafez al-Lami, known as “Abu Darra,” a former PSM figure. The group underscored that the move was taken to preserve its reputation, calling on Iraqi security forces to take legal action against anyone involved.

لمقتضيات المصلحة العامة وحفاظاً على سمعة سرايا السلام تقرر :اعلان البراءة من الذوات المدرجة أسمائهم ادناه كونهم لا ينتمون الى سرايا السلام وعلى الاجهزة الأمنية اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم. pic.twitter.com/homkuyLPT2 — سرايا السلام - مديرية الإعلام المركزي (@Centralmedia_d) April 26, 2026

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.