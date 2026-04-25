Al-Sadr purges PSM’s armed wing following Karbala shootout

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of Iraq's Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM), has ordered a full leadership overhaul of Saraya al-Salam, the movement’s armed wing, following recent deadly violence in Karbala.

In a statement, Al-Sadr set a five-day deadline for the removal of the formations’ weapons in Karbala, while ordering a one-month vetting process. Under the plan, members will only be retained if they are residents of the city.

He also directed the confiscation of vehicles used during the recent clashes and called for an investigation into those involved, suggesting they could be “terrorists and enemies” of Karbala.

Stressing that a list of suspects has already been prepared, he warned of further measures in the coming period, including public exposure and condemnation.

On Friday, an armed attack in central Karbala left one person dead and another injured, a security source told Shafaq News, identifying the victims as members of the Azharion group, a faction that previously split from the PSM.