Despite boycott: Iraq’s al-Sadr orders Saraya al-Salam to update voter records

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (Sadrist), instructed members of his movement’s armed wing, Saraya al-Salam, to update their voter registration records across all provinces.

In a directive obtained by Shafaq News Agency, al-Sadr stressed the importance of updating voter cards, stating, “Whoever boycotts without updating [their voter information], their boycott will have no effect.”

The instruction follows al-Sadr’s March announcement that he would not participate in the upcoming elections.

He withdrew from politics in mid-2022, resigning his bloc’s MPs and rejecting engagement with what he called “corrupt politicians.”