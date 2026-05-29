Muqtada Al-Sadr launches Saraya Al-Salam handover to state

Shafaq News- Najaf

A committee appointed by Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr held its first meeting on Friday to implement the formal separation of its military wing Saraya Al-Salam from the movement, reviewing the procedures required to carry out the decision within the one-week timeframe set by Al-Sadr.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi noted that the government remains committed to placing all weapons under state control, upholding the rule of law, combating corruption, and reinforcing Iraq's sovereignty and regional standing, while pursuing broader international engagement in line with the guidance of the Supreme Religious Authority.

Al-Sadr’s office said earlier this week that civilian bodies affiliated with Saraya Al-Salam will be transferred to Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous without retaining any headquarters, weapons, uniforms, titles, or other military-related assets. He also called on factions within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to distance themselves from what he described as partisan and sectarian directives.

Meanwhile, a government source told Shafaq News that the move came in response to Al-Zaidi's direct messages to political groups with armed wings, urging them to dismantle those formations and integrate their members into official institutions.

The move comes amid growing debate over regulating weapons outside state control and restructuring armed factions. Iraqi officials have been discussing a phased plan, expected to begin after Eid Al-Adha holidays end on May 31, under which some groups could transition into political organizations while others may be integrated into the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Read more: Iraq’s disarmament debate: Why unity masks deep divisions