PMF warns response after US airstrike kills al-Anbar operations commander

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said on Tuesday that a US airstrike killed al-Anbar operations commander Saad Dawi al-Buaiji along with several fighters, warning that the strike would not go unanswered.

The PMF said the US strike targeted the leadership site as the group was carrying out “national duties,” adding that others were killed alongside al-Buaiji.

The group described the attack as a “serious breach” of Iraqi sovereignty and reflected “a pattern of disregard for international law and humanitarian norms.”

It also called on Iraqi political forces to take clear and firm positions in response to “repeated US violations,” urging measures to protect the country’s sovereignty and prevent further strikes.

“The deaths would not go unanswered.”