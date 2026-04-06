PMF sites in Iraq’s Al-Anbar hit by four airstrikes

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Four airstrikes struck multiple sites linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s western al-Anbar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The strikes hit a communications headquarters, artillery units, and an operations command center belonging to the PMF in al-Qaim district. Preliminary information indicated that the targeted locations had been evacuated prior to the strikes, with no casualties recorded.

No party has taken responsibility so far.