PMF sites in Iraq’s Al-Anbar hit by four airstrikes

PMF sites in Iraq’s Al-Anbar hit by four airstrikes
2026-04-06T22:38:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Four airstrikes struck multiple sites linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq’s western al-Anbar province, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The strikes hit a communications headquarters, artillery units, and an operations command center belonging to the PMF in al-Qaim district. Preliminary information indicated that the targeted locations had been evacuated prior to the strikes, with no casualties recorded.

No party has taken responsibility so far.

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