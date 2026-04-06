Drone crash kills two in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil (Updated at 2:07 a.m)

A suspected Iranian drone crashed into a house in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, killing a man and his wife, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Khoshnaw explained that the drone struck the home in Zargazawi village on the outskirts of the Kurdish capital.

The Kurdish Counter-Terrorism Directorate later reported that the strike killed Musa Anwar Rasul and his wife, Mjda Asaad Hassan, describing the incident as a violation of international law and a war crime.

Drone and missile attacks have intensified across the Kurdistan Region since the United States and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28, with about 474 strikes recorded over the following month, killing 14 people and injuring 93 others, according to the Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT). The targets included US diplomatic facilities, Iranian Kurdish opposition bases, Peshmerga-linked sites, oil fields, communication infrastructure, residential areas, and public facilities.