Shafaq News- Nineveh

Fighters from the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' (PMF) 44th Brigade reinforced newly established Iraqi army positions in the Hatra area on Sunday after they came under a “terrorist” attack, the PMF said.

The group did not identify those responsible for the attack or provide details about how it unfolded, adding that further information would follow.

No immediate information was available on casualties or material damage.