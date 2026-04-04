PMF member killed in Al-Qaim border attack

Shafaq New- al-Anbar

A US-Israeli strike hit the Popular Mobilization Forces' (PMF) 45th Brigade at the Al-Qaim border crossing in Al-Anbar province on Saturday, according to the PMF Commission.

The attack, which occurred at 5:10 a.m. within the Jazira Operations Sector, killed one PMF fighter and wounded four others. A member of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense was also injured in the strike, according to the same statement.

The PMF is an umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions formally incorporated into Iraq's state security apparatus. The 45th Brigade operates under the Jazira Operations Sector, a PMF command zone covering western Iraq's border areas along the Euphrates corridor.

Saturday's strike is the latest in a series of attacks on PMF positions across Al-Anbar province since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. The districts of Al-Qaim, Al-Karamah, and Al-Rutba have each been struck in the intervening weeks. The deadliest single incident occurred in al-Habbaniyah, where 15 PMF fighters were killed and 14 others wounded. Based on PMF statements, the cumulative casualty figures across the strikes across Iraq have reached at least 160, based on the same statements.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began