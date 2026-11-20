Shafaq News- Babil (Updated at 13:00)

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confirmed on Friday that its units in Jurf Al-Nasr (Jurf Al-Sakhr), northern Babil province, are following Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's orders and coordinating with other security forces under the newly established unified command.

At a press conference, PMF Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Yasser Al-Issawi affirmed that Brigades 45, 46, and 47, affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah, remain part of the PMF's Al-Jazeera Operations Command and comply with directives issued by Al-Zaidi in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The PMF is a state-affiliated umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite armed groups, including Kataib Hezbollah, a faction associated with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq that maintains a stronghold in Jurf Al-Sakhr.

Al-Issawi rejected attempts to create divisions among security forces, stressing the importance of cooperation in maintaining stability and implementing government decisions.

His remarks followed the inauguration of the Jurf Al-Nasr security headquarters earlier on Friday, under a previous order by Al-Zaidi placing Iraqi Army, Federal Police, and PMF units under a unified command.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, confirmed that responsibility for the sector has been transferred from the PMF’s 45th Brigade to a new Popular Mobilization Forces brigade.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control