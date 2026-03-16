Monday’s airstrikes on PMF positions in al-Qaim kill two

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Three airstrikes targeted the headquarters of the second regiment of Brigade 18 of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in al-Qaim district in Iraq’s al-Anbar province on Monday evening, killing two fighters and injuring others.

The PMF said the initial strike hit the regiment’s headquarters, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries. A second airstrike struck the area while medics were attempting to evacuate the dead and wounded, followed by a third strike targeting rescuers during another evacuation attempt.

The PMF accused the “US-Israeli” aircraft of carrying out the attack but did not provide further details.